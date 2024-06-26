richborough
Statement on Living in Love and Faith

Posted on the 26th Jun 2024 in the category Statements


26th June 2024

 

Please pray for the forthcoming General Synod in York. Together let us call upon the Holy Spirit for the gifts of wisdom, patience, and humility, especially in the discussion of Living in Love and Faith (LLF).

 

This complex matter has intensified the need for serious consideration of the theological work already being done by the Faith and Order Commission (FAOC) of the House of Bishops and, subsequently, of the implications of that work for doctrine and ecclesiastical law, which are essential to the Church’s mission.

 

We recognise the toll that this is taking among LGBTQI+ Christians, who are strongly present in so many of the parishes we have been formed in and now serve. We also register and share significant and growing disquiet among our evangelical brothers and sisters, whose vitality enriches our partnership in the gospel.

 

The Church of England made bold claims for the LLF journey. General Synod has discovered that the LLF timetable, and its possible outcomes, are more complex than had been expected. This is a journey of discernment that is taking longer than anyone could have anticipated. Its outcome cannot be predetermined.

 

As bishops of The Society, we continue to reflect and take counsel with our clergy who share with us in our ministry as guardians of the sacraments, as teachers of the faith, and as those called to exercise oversight of the people of God committed to our care.

 

May God, who sent us the light of His Holy Spirit, grant us to have a right judgement in all things and evermore to rejoice in His holy comfort.

 

 

 

 

 

+ JONATHAN FULHAM

The Rt Revd Jonathan Baker, Bishop of Fulham

Chairman of The Society’s Council of Bishops

+STEPHEN BEVERLEY

The Rt Revd Stephen Race, Bishop of Beverley

+ PHILIP BLACKBURN

The Rt Revd Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn

+ MARTIN CICESTR

The Rt Revd Martin Warner, Bishop of Chichester

+ WILLIAM LEWES

The Rt Revd Will Hazlewood, Bishop of Lewes

+ PAUL OSWESTRIENSIS

The Rt Revd Paul Thomas, Bishop of Oswestry

+ TONY WAKEFIELD

The Rt Revd Tony Robinson, Bishop of Wakefield

 

 





 